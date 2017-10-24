2017 World Series Kicks Off Tonight In Los Angeles

The National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the American League-winning Houston Astros Tuesday for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series, a contest matching teams with a combined 205 wins in the regular season.

Astros ace and one-time Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel goes up against the Dodgers' three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. Both starters are pitching on five days of rest.

Unlike past World Series starts, tonight's game won't be played in an autumn chill. The temperature at game time in Los Angeles is projected to be a more-than-warm 96 degrees.

The last time the Dodgers won the World Series was 1988, when they beat the Oakland Athletics. The Astros lost their only previous Series appearance, in 2005 — when they were in the National League — to the Chicago White Sox.

As NPR's sports correspondent Tom Goldman reports, "It's a power matchup. The Dodgers are favored, thanks to dominant pitching, especially the relief pitchers, and a lineup filled with dangerous hitters."

"Houston was the top offensive team in the majors this season, leading the league in runs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Whoever wins Tuesday night's battle between Houston hitters and LA pitchers could determine who wins the Series," he added.

This story will be updated as the game continues.

