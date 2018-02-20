Ackison Fighting To Have A Voice In Senate Race

By Andy Chow 6 hours ago

Melissa Ackison, Republican U.S. Senate candidate
Credit MELISSA ACKISON FOR US SENATE CAMPAIGN

There are ten weeks till the May primary and while the Ohio Republican Party has already voted to endorse Jim Renacci as their U.S. Senate nominee, there are other candidates – including Melissa Ackison, who says she’s a political outsider. 

Melissa Ackison, of Marysville, became a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act because of the effect she says it had on her as a small business owner and as someone with a rare disease trying to find coverage.

Ackison says she’s running for Senate so she can represent everyday people like herself, despite the lack of funding behind her campaign.

“I would prefer to inspire from a message versus having to pay people off which is paying people for their support," Ackison says.

She adds that the lack of her party’s endorsement pushes her.

“The support is not readily available for me. The difference between me and most people I would say is that is fuel to my fire, you tell me that I can’t, I’ll show you that I can," Ackison says.

Ackison said she believes the election of President Donald Trump is a sign that the country wants political outsiders in office.

Tags: 
Senate
Melissa Ackison
President Donald Trump
Ohio Senate race

Related Content

Mandel Senate Seat Challenger Buys Six-Figure Political Ad

By Jul 25, 2017
photo of Mike Gibbons
YOUTUBE

A Northeast Ohio businessman regarded as an underdog in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate has made a six-figure ad buy.

In his first ad, Mike Gibbons never mentions Josh Mandel’s name.

“We sent them to Washington to repeal Obamacare and cut taxes, that’s what they promised us.”

Instead the Cleveland-area business man, who’s challenging Ohio Treasurer Mandel in May’s Republican primary, takes aim at Washington insiders.