ACLU of Ohio Wants Cleveland To Reaffirm Its Commitment to Police Reform

By Mitch Felan 2 minutes ago

Cleveland's consent decree was enacted after the Department of Justice reported in 2014 that police were using excessive force against civilians.
Credit TIM EVANSON / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The ACLU of Ohio is asking Cleveland to recommit to the promises made in a  2015 consent decree to reform the Police Department. This Friday marks two years since the agreement was signed.

Last month, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the review of every police reform agreement in the country.

The ACLU’s senior policy director, Mike Brickner, says that Sessions’ involvement could lead to a problem in Cleveland.


“Many of his public comments have been rather skeptical of police reform, and we’re concerned about where that review is going to go considering on some of his public statements.”

Brickner says his organization is also concerned about the city’s lack of a plan to answer 800 backlogged civilian complaints, some of which have been unresolved since 2014.

Tags: 
Cleveland consent decree
Mike Brickner
ACLU of Ohio
Cleveland police

Related Content

Report on Cleveland's Consent Decree Shows Progress on Use of Force, Issues with Investigations

By Kevin Niedermier Jan 11, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The second semi-annual report on Cleveland’s police reform effort shows both progress and difficult challenges ahead. Consent Decree Monitor Matthew Barge briefed City Council today on the latest findings. 

ACLU of Ohio Files Suit For Immigration Ban Documents

By Apr 12, 2017
photo of Hopkins protest
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The ACLU of Ohio has joined a nationwide lawsuit to force the release of documents on the implementation of President Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

The suit comes after the ACLU filed Freedom of Information requests for the documents in February, just after President Trump's first travel ban was announced. There’s been no response, so now ACLU chapters across the country have filed suits to compel the release of the documents.

Cleveland Officials Acknowledge Delays in Complying With the Police Consent Decree

By Nick Castele Jan 26, 2017
photo of Cleveland Police Headquarters
TIM EVANSON / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The city of Cleveland says it’s made progress in complying with its police-reform agreement with the Justice Department. But in its latest sixth-month status update for the court, the city acknowledges there have been delays.

In the past six months, Cleveland has redone its police use-of-force policies. And just last week, a federal judge approved new guidelines for responding to people in mental health crises.

But other projects remain unfinished.