Across the Political Divide, the Senate Starts to Talk about its Own Immigration Bill

By mlschultze 22 hours ago
  • photo of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown
    Brown says Republicans have repeatedly walked away from immigration reform
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

while most attention has been focused on the White House and competing immigration bills in the House, senators began meeting this week to talk about their own immigration bill. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, there are big questions on whether enough Democrats would go along.

The Hill newspaper is reporting that a group of Democratic and Republican senators met Wednesday afternoon to lay out the guidelines for a compromise bill. It includes a focus on keeping families together when they’re stopped at the southern border.

But GOP Sen. Ted Cruz raised the question of whether Democrats would block any bill because they think the issue serves their chances in this fall’s election. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, says its Republicans who have blocked reform.

It was actually the public that stood up with Democrats finally joined by some Republicans to say no to this separation and breaking up of families, and the damage that does to small children. And Democrats, working with Republicans, have had a bipartisan immigration bill a number of times in the last half a decade. And it’s always Republicans that walk away from the table.”

President Trump reversed his policy of separating families by executive order, but both Democratic and Republican senators say that need to be written into law.  

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
Immmigration
immigration reform
Family separation
President Trump immigration policy

Related Content

Portman Pushes to Expand Worker Visas, Condemns Immigration Authorities Separating Families

By Jun 12, 2018
Rob Portman, U.S. Senator from Ohio
WKSU

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he’s been pushing the Trump administration to issue more temporary work visas to fill jobs in Ohio. He also says he opposes immigration agents separating parents from their young children.

Ohio ACLU Asks Local Police Departments to Leave Trump Immigration Policies to the Feds

By Mar 30, 2017
photo of ACLU logo
ACLU of Ohio

The ACLU of Ohio is asking local sheriffs to leave the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s proposed immigration policies to the federal government.

The organization reached out to the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and police departments in Ohio’s 10 most populated counties, including Summit and Cuyahoga.

Immigration Advocates Are Pushing for Reforms

By Mar 16, 2017
photo of Pat Valente
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of advocates is gathering in Ohio to call for comprehensive immigration reform. The effort seeks to change the narrative about people who come into the U.S.

Josh Davda is a first-generation immigrant who owns a software company in Columbus.

Davda says many immigrants who live in the U.S. are very talented, but that’s not what you usually hear in the national debate.

“We do not in this country have awareness of the positive impact that immigration makes; we only hear the noises about the border and Muslim ban and all the rest.”