Adi's Hunger Strike Continues As Do Community Rallies

By 5 hours ago

A private prison in Youngstown, the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, is increasingly used for those detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Amer Adi has been there since Friday.
Credit GOOGLE

A Youngstown businessman remains in prison and on a hunger strike eight days after his controversial arrest by immigration officials. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that a candlelight vigil for Amer Adi Othman is planned for tonight, and another protest Friday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms that Amer Adi remains in the private prison in Youngstown, which it says follows protocol for hunger strikers. It also says a request from a House Judiciary subcommittee to reopen the case is now under review.

The subcommittee passed the request Thursday night.  Congressman Tim Ryan, who pushed it, had expected Adi to be released from the Geauga County Jail Friday.

Instead, ICE says it transferred him so his health can be monitored 24 hours a day by medical professionals. It said it could not have released him then because the subcommittee’s request had to be made in writing on subcommittee letterhead. 

Immigration officials claim Adi’s first marriage in 1980 was a sham. He fought deportation for decades, but had been preparing to leave the country with his wife on Jan. 7. Though ICE allowed him to stay then, it arrested him when he went to an immigration meeting on Jan. 16.  

Tags: 
Amer Adi
Amer Adi Othman
deportations
Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Related Content

Attempts to Free and Reassure Adi Continue as His Hunger Strike Begins a Second Week

By Jan 22, 2018
Photo of Lina Adi
M.L. Schultze / WKSU public radio

About 100 people gathered in downtown Youngstown tonight to write two kinds of letters: letters to Amer Adi to let him know he’s missed, and letters to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to plea for his release. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the latest on Adi’s deportation case and what is now entering his second week of a hunger strike.

Weekend Protests Challenge ICE Decision to Keep Youngstown Businessman in Prison

By Jan 21, 2018
Trump in Youngstown
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A Youngstown businessman facing deportation remains in prison and on a hunger strike, three days after Congressional action was expected to at least temporarily free him. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the case, which led to a weekend of protests in Youngstown.

The protests were organized as word spread that Amer Adi had been transferred to the private federal prison in Youngstown Friday while his family was awaiting his release at the Geauga County jail.  

In a Week of Twists, Congress Steps Into the Deportation Case of Amer Adi

By Jan 18, 2018
photo of celebration of Al Adi
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Editor's note: This interview with Fidaa Musleh was done just before a U.S. House committee voted tonight on a special bill that, once again, changed the status of her husband's deportation case. The story has been updated to reflect the later events.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Says the Adi Deportaton Case Demonstates What's Wrong With the Deportation Push

By Jan 18, 2018
Photo of Congressman Tim Ryan
U.S. HOUSE VIDEO

  Editor's clarification: The House Judiciary Committee's Immigration and Border Security subcommittee decided Thursday evening to request a report from the Department of Homeland Security on the Amer Adi case to decide if it should pass Ryan's bill. The action means a defacto stay in Adi's deportation, but the bill itself has not passed.

The case of a Youngstown businessman took another dramatic turn tonight as he sat in a jail, on a hunger strike and awaiting deportation.