Adoption Network Cleveland Seeks Public Donations to Continue Providing Programs

By 26 minutes ago
  • photo of Adoption Network Cleveland GoFundMe page
    Adoption Network Cleveland has reached over $40,000 of its $105,000 goal for its page on the funding site GoFundMe.
    GOFUNDME

Adoption Network Cleveland is asking for public donations after a policy change left them more than $200,000 short on program funding.

The organization received partial funding from Cuyahoga County for 13 years, but their contract ended in late December.

The network applied for a new contract for mentoring services, but that doesn't take effect until June.

Executive director Betsie Norris says that donations are needed to support the programs until county funds come through.


“We’ve already got teenagers in foster care who are paired with mentors, and for a lot of these kids this is kind of one of their only long-term healthy adult relationships. These are kids that have pretty chaotic lives and we didn’t want to take the risk of pulling out and not allowing those to continue.”

The other programs that could be affected are post-adoption family support, youth services and adoption navigation programs.

The organization has started a GoFundMe page that has received over $40,000 dollars since February.

Tags: 
Adoption Network Cleveland
GoFundMe
donations
Cuyahoga County

Related Content

Cuyahoga Channels More Money Into Senior Services

By Dec 12, 2016
Dr. Richard Jones
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Cuyahoga County is putting more emphasis on programs for senior citizens. Today, county officials announced a $250,000 investment in senior centers and other programs.

The county is adding funding for six new senior centers, bringing the total the county supports to more than 40.

The health and human services levy funds will also provide $50,000 each to a pair of innovative community collaborations. One helps seniors with home repairs; the other is a more accessible clearing-house for information on senior programs and services.