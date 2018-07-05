Advocates Continue Protests Against Immigration Policy in Columbus

Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Ohio Statehouse. While Ohio doesn’t set immigration policy, activists say it still has a lot to lose because of it.

Protests continue

Children demonstrated at the statehouse as part of an effort started by Dr. Martin Luther King in 1964 and reborn under the leadership of the Children’s Defense Fund. This was just one group protesting on this hot July day. A block away, a different group of activists entered the building being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They sang songs and stayed in the hallway there until they were asked to leave after 15 minutes. They had wanted to stay for 33 minutes – one minute for every child they say has been removed from immigrant parents in Ohio since the zero-tolerance policy began.

Both groups say they’ll continue to wage peaceful protests until the policy changes.