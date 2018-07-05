Advocates Continue Protests Against Immigration Policy in Columbus

By 20 minutes ago
  • photo of immigration protests
    There were two separate protests -- one at the Statehouse and another at a building being used by ICE.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Ohio Statehouse. While Ohio doesn’t set immigration policy, activists say it still has a lot to lose because of it.

Children demonstrated at the statehouse as part of an effort started by Dr. Martin Luther King in 1964 and reborn under the leadership of the Children’s Defense Fund. This was just one group protesting on this hot July day. A block away, a different group of activists entered the building being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

They sang songs and stayed in the hallway there until they were asked to leave after 15 minutes. They had wanted to stay for 33 minutes – one minute for every child they say has been removed from immigrant parents in Ohio since the zero-tolerance policy began.

Both groups say they’ll continue to wage peaceful protests until the policy changes.

Tags: 
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Children's Defense Fund of Ohio
Ohio Statehouse
Columbus protests

Related Content

Activists Protest Family Separation in Front of Columbus ICE Office

By Jun 20, 2018
photo of Columbus ICE protest
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A gathering in Columbus was among the scores of protests leading up to President Trump’s abrupt reversal of his family separation policy today. The marchers crowded onto the sidewalk in front of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Activists carried handmade signs and chanted in front of the LeVeque Tower, where immigrants are required to check in with immigration authorities.

ICE Holding 90 People in Detention Following Ohio Raid

By Elizabeth Miller Jun 12, 2018

It’s been almost a week since Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials raided a gardening center with locations in Sandusky and Castalia, arresting more than 100 workers. ICE had been investigating the business following complaints, including suspected tax evasion and identity theft. One group is advocating for the detainees and their families.