Advocates Push for a Constitutional Amendment to Clamp Down on Puppy Mills

Supporters of legislation gather at a statehouse hearing last year.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Opponents of commercial dog-breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put an issue before Ohio voters to let them decide. 

The group Stop Puppy Mills Ohio has received approval for language for a proposed constitutional amendment they say would make commercial dog breeding more humane. It would limit the number of litters a female dog could produce in her lifetime, and it would also spell out care standards for puppies and breeder dogs.

The movement to put the issue on the ballot is backed by the Humane Society of the United States as well as other statewide and local animal-welfare groups. They will have until July 4th to collect about 306,000 valid signatures to qualify for the November 2018 election.

The measure is likely to be opposed by Amish breeders and some pet stores, including Petland. Those are the same forces that were instrumental in passing a state law last year that made it illegal for local communities to regulate pet stores.

Ohio Makes Controversial Puppy Mill Bill a Standalone Bill

By May 18, 2016
photo of dog
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But the issue is simply taking a different form.

A Senate committee pulled the amendment that was attached to a tax bill and is instead making it a stand-alone bill. The ASPCA's Vicki Deisner opposes the legislation that would take away a community’s authority to ban sales of some dogs in pet stores, as Grove City and Toledo have done.

Local Control Drives Puppy-Mill Bill

By May 17, 2016
photo of puppy mill bill hearing
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill.

The ASPCA’s Vicki Deisner says the amendment would take away a community’s authority to ban sales of some dogs in pet stores, as Grove City and Toledo have done.

“By preferring a pet-store ordinance that allows pet suppliers to still function but function by using the humane method.”

Deisner supports offering only dogs from rescue or humane organizations.