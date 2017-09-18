Advocates Push for a Constitutional Amendment to Clamp Down on Puppy Mills

Opponents of commercial dog-breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put an issue before Ohio voters to let them decide.

Supporters push for constitutional amendment on puppy mills

The group Stop Puppy Mills Ohio has received approval for language for a proposed constitutional amendment they say would make commercial dog breeding more humane. It would limit the number of litters a female dog could produce in her lifetime, and it would also spell out care standards for puppies and breeder dogs.

The movement to put the issue on the ballot is backed by the Humane Society of the United States as well as other statewide and local animal-welfare groups. They will have until July 4th to collect about 306,000 valid signatures to qualify for the November 2018 election.

The measure is likely to be opposed by Amish breeders and some pet stores, including Petland. Those are the same forces that were instrumental in passing a state law last year that made it illegal for local communities to regulate pet stores.