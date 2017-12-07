Akron Advances Its Plan For Bringing People Back To Downtown

By 2 hours ago
  • Graphics in the lobby at the Civic Theatre
    Plan on display at the Civic
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

The planners charged with imagining how Akron’s downtown will grow and change over the next 10 years held their third and final gathering Wednesday night at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Vibrant, livable, connected, pro-active: Consultants working on the Downtown Akron Vision and Redevelopment Plan say that’s what months of studies show Akron citizens want downtown to be. The planners also did a presentation on making that happen. 

Craig Sampsell of Akron was in the audience.

“I think the people that really value downtown and now look forward to that change, and letting people outside city see what it has to offer, we can be a vibrant downtown”

Richard King, also of Akron, also likes the plan, but says the presentation needed one more thing.

“I didn’t have that feeling that there is enough emphasis on what’s been done so far, and that we can actually do this. “

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan takes the state at the Civic
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Mayor Dan Horrigan, who took to the stage at the end of the formal presentation added a comment addressing that idea.

“Downtown must more than just a destination for work. It must become a thriving neighborhood and this plan gives us a map to get there. We have already started to implement many of the recommendations and seized upon opportunities identified in Phase One and Two. With 200 new housing units in the pipeline for 2018 and 2019 we are working very hard to create a new residential downtown.”

After taking into account feedback from this last of the public meetings, the consultants will put the plan into final form and deliver it early next year.  

Tags: 
Akron
Dan Horrigan
Historic tax credits
Akron downtown development

Related Content

Morning Headlines: Cordray to Announce Governor Bid; Akron Seeks to Keep Golf Championship Local

By & Dec 5, 2017
Richard Cordray
WIKIMEDIA

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 5th:

Morning Headlines: Cleveland Passes Disclosure Requirements for Ballot Measures; Akron Swaps Land

By & Nov 21, 2017
photo of downtown Cleveland
WIKIPEDIA

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 21st: