Akron Agency Will Use A Grant to Address Mental Health Among Elderly Asian Americans

By 20 minutes ago

The group's CEO Michael Byun says that the program will help Asian Americans with limited English proficiency, like his own grandmother.
Credit ASIA SERVICES IN ACTION

Asian Services in Action is getting a grant from the McGregor Foundation to provide mental health resources for elderly people in Cuyahoga County.

The group will use the money for its Asian Senior Empowerment Program, which connects low-income Asian Americans with limited English to community and mental health services.

The group’s CEO, Michael Byun, says his own grandmother is an example of how the program can help those who do not speak English well.


“When she came to the United States she didn’t have the opportunities to socialize or connect with resources because her English was not very good. So, this project, if they can’t speak the English language very comfortably, they are able to access bilingual staff.”

According to the American Society of Aging, Asian women have the highest suicide rate of any elderly racial group, and Korean-Americans experience the highest rates of depression.

Tags: 
Asian Services in Action
Mental health
Michael Byun
McGregor Foundation
ASIA Inc

Related Content

Ohio Kids Rally At The Statehouse For Mental Health Treatment

By May 3, 2017
Teens at the Ohio Statehouse
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A group of young people are fighting the stigma of mental health by sharing their stories. 

Dozens of teenagers with Youth Move Ohio gathered at the steps of the Statehouse today to raise awareness of mental health issues among young people. Youth Move Ohio is a branch of the state’s National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

Ohio Lawmaker Hopes a Truancy Bill Will Help Young Kids With Mental Health Issues

By Jun 30, 2016
photo of Peggy Lehner
STATE OF OHIO

One of the education bills sitting in the Ohio General Assembly deals with truancy. And although lawmakers are on break through the November elections, a top state senator has at least one change in mind.  

The truancy bill creates several provisions to help a child who is consistently absent, including intervention teams that can help that child avoid the court system.

Ohio Agency Head Joins in Mass Resignation from Trump's Asian-American Advisory Commission

By Feb 17, 2017
Michael Byun
ASIA SERVICES IN ACTION

The head of Akron’s Asia Services in Action is among the 10 members of a presidential advisory committee who abruptly quit this week to protest President Trump’s immigration and other executive orders. 

The mass resignations left only four members on the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders – a commission that’s existed since 1999.

Michael Byun says he signed the letter of protest and resignation because he and the others see an atmosphere of exclusion and division in the Trump Administration.