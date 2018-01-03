Akron and One of Its Shelters Receives Grant to Combat Homelessness

Wilhite says his organization hopes to add room for nine more families.
Credit FAMILY PROMISE OF SUMMIT COUNTY

The City of Akron and one of its homeless shelters have been awarded state grants to help prevent homelessness.

Jeff Wilhite is the executive director of Family Promise of Summit County, an emergency shelter that received a $100,000 grant. He says the money will help with operational costs. He says the organization also hopes to add room for nine more families in the shelter.


“A family is with us about an average of 40 to 45 days. So if we had those nine (extra) units over the course of 2018 or a given year, we would be able to serve 72 more families.

Akron received more than $450,000. City officials say they will use the grant for rapid rehousing and other homeless prevention efforts.

More than 70 groups across the state are sharing $26 million in grants.

