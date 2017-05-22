Akron Art Museum to Expand Digital Engagement Through Grant-Funded Project

The Akron Art Museum (pictured) will use the fund for its new digital project "The Curator Is In."
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Art Museum is expanding its digital experience with the help of a grant from the John S. Knight Foundation.

The grant was awarded to fund 12 projects across the country that connect audiences to artwork through technology.

The museum’s project is called “The Curator is In” and will focus on the relationship between artwork in the museum and how it got there.

Mark Masuoka is the executive director of the museum.


“Anyone can just go online and search, and you can get a biography of Chuck Close. I think what we’re really trying to look at is what can we deliver as far as content that is unique to us…actually understanding why Chuck Close’s “Linda” is in our museum…”

Masuoka says the project will experiment with technology like tablets, phone apps and kiosks to deliver the experience.

The Akron Art Museum was the only museum in Ohio to get a Knight grant.

