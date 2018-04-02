Akron-Based FirstEnergy Solutions' Bankruptcy Renews Pressure on Ohio Lawmakers

By 19 minutes ago

FirstEnergy Solutions' bankruptcy filing comes just days after the company announced it would close the Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Toledo (pictured), as well as Perry nuclear near Mentor and the Beaver Valley plant near Pittsburgh. In response to the filing, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio assured customers that the state's power grid is not in any danger.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy, just days after announcing it would close nuclear power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on legislation that could impact at least the plants in Ohio.

FirstEnrgy has said the three nuclear plants -- all built in the early 1970s -- can’t compete with lower-priced natural gas. State Sen. John Eklund of Chardon introduced legislation last year that would allow the company to charge customers in Ohio more to subsidize the plants. He says the reaction has been mixed, with some of his colleagues dismissing it as a bailout.

“There are those who understand it and support it. And I’ve had legislators say to me, ‘You know, if those resources were in my district, I’d be fighting like crazy to keep them and to support them.’”

Eklund has touted the community benefits of the hundreds of jobs the plants support. But, as a capitalist, he says can understand if they end up simply not being viable in the future.

“No business would continue to operate an asset and lose money indefinitely. That’s just the hard, cruel reality. I won’t like it if that’s what it comes to. And I’m going to fight with every ounce of persuasion and advocacy that I can to prevent it from happening.”

Eklund also touts the nuclear plants as having zero emissions, but State Sen. Kenny Yuko from Richmond Heights says there’s still more interest in natural gas.

FirstEnergy Solutions has about $550 million in cash to continue operating, but it faces more than $4 billion in debt to creditors and to its parent company, FirstEnergy Corp., which is not part of the bankruptcy filing.

Opponents say if the plants can’t compete on the open market, they should close. Eklund says some of his colleagues may also feel there’s no urgency in dealing with the situation as it winds its way through bankruptcy court.

Tags: 
Ohio Senator John Eklund
FirstEnergy Solutions
FirstEnergy
Sen. Kenny Yuko
nuclear plant
Davis Besse Nuclear Power Generation Station
Perry Nuclear Power Generation Station

Related Content

Legislators, School Districts React to FirstEnergy's Plans to Close Its Nuclear Plants

By & Mar 29, 2018
Davis Besse
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally misidentified the superintendent of Perry local Schools.  

FirstEnergy says it’s starting the process of shutting down its two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio, saying it can’t compete with lower natural gas prices. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the company says it’s willing to work with lawmakers to find ways to keep them operating.

PUCO Considers Whether Utilities Should Pass on Federal Tax Cuts

By Mar 2, 2018
Photo of PUCO chair Asim Haque
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Corporations are seeing big savings as the effects of the large federal tax cut take place. Now state energy regulators want to see if Ohio’s major utilities are going to pass those savings on to the ratepayers. It’s unknown whether the corporation tax cuts will result in lower electric bills.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has opened up hearings to find out if utilities should decrease electric bills based on the money they’re getting from the big corporate tax cut.

Lake County Commissioner is Trying to Keep the Perry Nuclear Plant Open

By Feb 26, 2018
photo of entrance to FirstEnergy Solutions' Perry Nuclear plant
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

With thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue at stake, some northeast Ohio political leaders are trying to get rate increases approved for the region’s nuclear power plants. 

FirstEnergy Hopes to Get Tax Relief while Getting Out of the Power Generating Business

By Jun 26, 2017
Perry Nuclear Plant east of Cleveland
Tim Rudell / WKSU

FirstEnergy wants out of the competitive power generation business. That’s been known since CEO Chuck Jones said so last fall. But, as the Akron-based utility tries to sell its power plants, or get the nuclear ones re-regulated, it’s also trying to lower the taxes it has to pay on them. 

Declaring what’s called an “impairment”’ is one way to do that.  It’s like asking the city to lower your property tax if the value of your house drops.  In FirstEnergy’s case they’re saying the drop is $9-Billion.