Akron Board of Ed's Newest Member Says She'll Listen to Community Needs First

By 1 hour ago

 

Morgan Lasher, the newest member of the Akron Board of Education, says she brings a multi-faceted perspective, as a businesswoman, a mother and wife of a former district employee.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU


Fifty-seven people were interested in the opening on the Akron Board of Education following the resignation of John Otterman last month.  He stepped down following allegations of drug use and an overdose. Tuesday, the board picked Otterman’s replacement.

Morgan Lasher grew up in the Akron area. She and her husband are raising their young son in the city’s Merriman Hills neighborhood. She is a partner in a marketing and public relations firm based in the city, and she has never been in politics. What drew her to add her name to the 56 others applying for the seat?

 

Morgan Lasher, the newest member of the Akron Board of Education, says she brings a multi-faceted perspective, as a businesswoman, a mother and wife of a former district employee.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Invested in Akron
“First, I’m a mom I have a 2 1/2-year-old son, and so I have a vested interest in what happens next in the school system because of him. And I would say, too, that I am really excited about the future of city of Akron and I would like to play a part in what that could be.”

First steps
“I’d like to start talking to as many people as I can. As board members, it’s important for us to know that we are representative of the community. So before I figure out what my priorities are, I want to understand what the community’s priorities are.”

“I think Akron right now is in a state of pliability. You really can mold the city. (There is) so much interesting energy happening in Akron right now. I hope Akron schools can be a thought leader as a part of that energy.”

Financial issues facing the schools
“I’m coming in from two different sides.” 

One is from a business manager’s perspective of the financial decision under the funding constraint public school have now. She says it's a “really big and tough thing.” At the same time, “my husband was employed by APS (Akron Public Schools) and the board had to make a decision to cut his department.”

So, “I hope can be an interesting and different viewpoint.”

Lasher says the district needs to continue to develop alternative avenues for education such as career academies and public-private partnerships. 

Tags: 
Akron Public Schools
Morgan Lasher
John Otterman
Akron Board of Education
Akron Schools

Related Content

Akron Teachers Call for Stricter Discipline of Students who Verbally and Physically Assault Them

By Feb 12, 2018
Akron public schools protesters
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

The Akron Board of Education is forming a special committee to determine how to respond to teacher complaints that students who physically and verbally assault teachers are not being appropriately disciplined. 

More than a hundred teachers and other Akron Public School employees protested for about an hour before last night’s board of education meeting. Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe then took their argument inside.

Akron Superintendent David James Says the Columbus Job Would be an Intriguing Professional Challenge

By M.L. SCHULTZE Feb 13, 2018
DAVID JAMES
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James is a finalist to take over the largest public school district in the state.

At his annual state of the schools address today, he told his Akron audience he is intrigued by the professional challenge that would come with taking over Columbus City Schools. After the address, he said he thinks Akron has already tackled some of the tough issues Columbus will face, including right-sizing the district and turning adult education over to other institutions so the district can focus resources on pre-kindergarten to 12th grades.

Akron Superintendent Lambastes State Oversight of Charter Schools Personified by ECOT

By Feb 13, 2018
DAVID JAMES
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The often buttoned-down superintendent of Akron City Schools let loose when he contrasted the financial and academic standards applied to traditional public schools and charter schools. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from today’s State of the Schools address.

Akron Board of Education Makes Changes with Judith Resnik Scholarships

By Jan 24, 2017

The Akron Board of Education is making it easier for residents to donate to a district-run college scholarship fund.

Right-sizing Akron Schools Means Some Tough Decisions

By Jul 20, 2016
Akron Kenmore High School
AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Enrollment in Akron Public Schools continues to decrease, and that may be increasing the likelihood of some of the city’s best-known high schools going away.

Akron voters O.K.'d a tax increase a dozen years ago to help pay for re-doing the City School District’s infrastructure.  

Akron School Superintendent Says the Story of Teacher Assaults is More Nuanced and Less Frequent

By Feb 13, 2018
photo of David James
M.L. SCHUTLZE / WKSU public radio

Akron Superintendent David James took the question of student discipline head-on during his state of the schools address today . As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports  James says allegations of students assaulting teachers are far more complex and far fewer in number than grievances filed by the teachers’ union might indicate.