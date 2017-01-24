Akron Board of Education Makes Changes with Judith Resnik Scholarships

The Akron Board of Education is making it easier for residents to donate to a district-run college scholarship fund.

The board approved a resolution Monday to transfer the Judith Resnik Memorial Scholarship to the Akron Community Foundation. The Resnik fund, named after Akron native and astronaut Judith Resnik, gives scholarships to Akron graduates pursuing a career in math or science.

Foundation spokeswomen Tina Boyes says the transfer will allow the Resnik scholarship to grow.

The benefits of the transfer

“We have an online system where donors from anywhere can donate to this fund in the comfort of their own home. There can also be fundraisers held for the scholarship fund. So in that sense, the fund can grow through financial investments, but it can also grow through donations over time.”

The Resnik scholarship is estimated at $200,000. Donations to the fund can be made at akroncf.org.

In a separate move, the board accepted a $200,000 grant from the LeBron James Family Foundation to extend after-school learning programs.