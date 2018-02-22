Akron Business Owner Starts Magazine for Fellow Entrepreneurs

The cover for the first edition of "Official B.A.B.E. Magazine."
Credit OFFICIAL B.A.B.E. MAGAZINE / OFFICIAL B.A.B.E. MAGAZINE

A local entrepreneur is doing her part to help other African-American business owners find success.

Da’Shika Wells is the founder of Akron-based VineWorks Marketing. Last month, Wells launched an online publication to guide entrepreneurs through some of the obstacles she’s experienced.

Wells says the "Official Black and Brilliant Entrepreneur Magazine,” or “B.A.B.E. Magazine,” offers advice to black business owners, one of the fastest growing sets of entrepreneurs.

"Realizing that many other people were faced with having the same struggles, just having tons of questions and not necessarily knowing who to access or where to go for help, I decided that that’s something I wanted to bring to the table with 'Official B.A.B.E. Magazine.'"

The first quarterly edition was released last month.

