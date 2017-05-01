Akron City Council Clears the Way for Medical Marijuana

Akron City Council has unanimously approved legislation that adds more local control to Ohio’s legalization of medical marijuana.

The Ohio law allows the cultivation, processing and sale of medical marijuana. Akron’s ordinance includes zoning that keeps growing and processing operations at least 500 feet from schools, churches and playgrounds. And it restricts retailers from any residential neighborhoods. Councilman Jeff Fusco says there’s plenty of credit to go around for the law’s passage.

“You gotta hand it to Mayor Horrigan and his administration, staff, the planning department, there’s public safety forces, the police department. We’ve had practically every department here in the city of Akron weigh in on this particular piece. And so it’s been well thought out, it’s been many, many months of research, discussion and trying to find out best practices.”

Fusco says if the state medical marijuana regulations are ever loosened, Akron’s would remain in place.

Ohio’s law will initially allow 24 grow sites, 40 processing facilities and 60 dispensaries statewide.

Akron Could Be The First City in Ohio to Write the Rules for Medical Marijuana

By Apr 17, 2017
United States Fish and Wildlife Service

Akron is considering adopting the first set of rules in the state to allow medical marijuana sales under the new Ohio law permitting such sales as of September of 2018. But it won’t allow such sales in residential areas, or within 500 feet of schools, churches or libraries. That is the upshot of an ordinance proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan. 

Medical Marijuana Advocates Believe it Could Be Used to Treat Opioid Addiction

By Mar 19, 2017
photo of Jimmy Gould
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

One of the three people who plan  to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s biggest problems – opioid abuse.

Jimmy Gould, an investor who also served on the task force that developed Ohio’s medical marijuana law, thinks pot can be used to relieve symptoms of withdrawal from opioid use. Under Ohio’s new law, medical marijuana isn’t approved for that purpose; Gould thinks it should be.

Medical Marijuana Backers Say a Growing and Research Site Will Create Jobs in Wilmington

By Mar 10, 2017
photo of Jimmy Gould
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Two of the people who played a big part in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.

ResponsibleOhio backers Jimmy Gould and Ian James plan to partner with Cincinnati developer Bill Brisbane to develop a medical marijuana campus. Gould says the trio plans to get licenses to grow and process medical marijuana in Wilmington in southwest Ohio.

Akron Says Its Medical Marijuana Rules Will Be Ready In Time for State Deadlines

By Apr 20, 2017
The Stevens Laboratory, University of Sou / NIH

The state law passed last year allowing a medical marijuana industry in Ohio gives communities a limited ability to regulate it in their areas. To get a state permit, a company must show it can comply with zoning and other ordinances where it will operate. But, as a deadline nears for applying for the first state permits, rules for doing business in Akron aren’t set.  

Mayor Dan Horrigan introduced Akron’s licensing plan to City Council this week. His press secretary, Ellen Lander-Nischt, says passage is probably a few weeks off. 