Akron Civic Hackathon Uses Collaboration to Tackle the City's Problems

By Dec 4, 2017

"Hack N Akron 3.0" will take place Saturday, Dec. 9th.
Credit Launch League

The city of Akron hopes to find a new way of solving some of its problems by partnering with a local startup accelerator. Launch League’s annual “Hack N Akron” brings together inventors, entrepreneurs and tech experts.

Akron Deputy Chief of Staff Annie McFadden says the group will work together on data entry, neighborhood branding and a more streamlined reservation system for the city’s learning centers.

“We’re kind of being innovative and, again, thinking outside the box in terms of not only problem-solving, but how to best engage with our residents and our entrepreneurs, and the tech community in general. ... I think it empowers people to take ownership of their city and the problems that the city has a little bit more."

“Hack N Akron 3.0” takes place this coming Saturday.

Tags: 
Launch League
Hack N Akron
hackathon
startups
entrepreneurship and innovation

Related Content

Launch League Nurtures Akron's Start-Up Ecosystem

By Feb 27, 2017
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Today’s entrepreneurs are developing new models for launching a business. There’s more emphasis on collaboration than ever before.  And a new group in Akron is working to bring together the elements entrepreneurs need to succeed.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair looks at how Launch League is feeding Akron’s start-up ecosystem.

Kent State Professor Gets a $300,000 Grant From the National Science Foundation

By Oct 24, 2017
Photo of Jonathan Maletic
Kent State University

A Kent State University computer-science professor has received a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to further his development of eye-tracking software.

Jonathan Maletic will work with Youngstown State University professor Bonita Sharif on their project, iTrace.

Current technology tracks where viewers’ eyes range on a webpage but doesn’t accommodate scrolling or switching from one page to another, a problem iTrace aims to fix.

Maletic expects his project will help researchers better understand how computer scientists scan lines of code.

Contemporary Artist Simon Denny Teaches an Artist's Approach to Business Creation

By Nov 1, 2017
Photo of board game
Simon Denny

Business students from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management aren’t consulting with a top business executive this week; they're consulting with an artist. WKSU’s Jeff St. Clair reports.

Contemporary artist Simon Denny will be working with Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Institute of Art students this week at the creative space think[box] to talk about business creation from a different perspective.