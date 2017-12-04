Akron Civic Hackathon Uses Collaboration to Tackle the City's Problems

The city of Akron hopes to find a new way of solving some of its problems by partnering with a local startup accelerator. Launch League’s annual “Hack N Akron” brings together inventors, entrepreneurs and tech experts.

Akron Deputy Chief of Staff Annie McFadden says the group will work together on data entry, neighborhood branding and a more streamlined reservation system for the city’s learning centers.

Anne McFadden on what the event does for the community.

“We’re kind of being innovative and, again, thinking outside the box in terms of not only problem-solving, but how to best engage with our residents and our entrepreneurs, and the tech community in general. ... I think it empowers people to take ownership of their city and the problems that the city has a little bit more."

“Hack N Akron 3.0” takes place this coming Saturday.