Akron Community Foundation Looks for Hosts in Its Effort to Understand Community Priorities

The Akron Community Foundation is hoping to get people in Summit, Medina and Portage counties together to share both some food and conversation.

The foundation is organizing dinner parties, lunches and breakfast gatherings of 10 to 12 people. The goal is to promote unscripted conversation about the wants and needs of the community.

John Garofalo is vice president of community investment. He says what's learned from these conversations will help them to be better tuned into the priorities of the community.

What the conversations will be used for

“It could be if something surfaces about the opioid epidemic. It could be school funding, that we need to put more money into early childhood education. It could be grassroots effort like neighborhood development, so we could go neighborhood by neighborhood to see what are the issues facing those neighborhoods.”

The gatherings will take place on Oct. 3rd. You can find the link to register at onthetableakron.com.