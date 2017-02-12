Akron Community Foundation Receives Knight Grant for Community Engagement Event

Akron hopes to bring together the entire community over a meal this fall -- to eat and to figure out the most important issues to the community.

Lilly Weinberg is director of the Community Foundations Program at the Knight Foundation, which is funding On the Table in Akron. She says sharing a meal with neighbors in homes, libraries and even police stations brings communities closer together than town halls or council meetings.

“Everyone has to eat, right? And I think meals are a really intimate way for people to be able to share their background and who they are.”

On the Table

After the meal, participants will complete surveys. The Akron Community Foundation will use the data to identify the most important issues facing the city. Akron’s On the Table event takes place Oct. 3rd.

Akron is one of 10 U.S. cities participating in the initiative.