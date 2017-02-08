An Akron entrepreneur will pitch his business on Shark Tank tonight. Evan Delahanty is the founder and CEO of Peaceful Fruits, a company which makes fruit leather out of acai berries.

Delahanty was inspired by his time in the Peace Corps in South America and drew on his experiences there for his appearance on Shark Tank.

Delahanty on his Peace Corps experience

You think about my Peace Corps experiences with the challenges there, you know, facing down anacondas. Literally, in the Amazon, or some of the other experiences I’ve been privileged to have in my life. And I couldn’t help but smile, where, you know, you’re taking it seriously. It’s huge, but there in front of the sharks, I had too many people backing me up to feel intimidated.

Delahanty sells Peaceful Fruits at Hattie’s Food Hub in Akron and on Amazon.