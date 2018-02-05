Akron Entrepreneurs Build a Connection Between the City and Its Innovators

By 55 minutes ago

Tuesday's Akron Entrepreneurs Meet-up is being held in downtown Akron at the Bit Factory.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The city of Akron is trying to play a bigger role in guiding local startups.

Tuesday is the third Akron Entrepreneurs Meet-up event organized by the mayor’s office.

Heather Roszczyk is the innovation and entrepreneurship advocate for the city. She says bringing local entrepreneurs together helps business owners identify common problems and what the city can offer.  


In addition to convening these gatherings and helping to start the conversation, the city can’t necessarily always be the solution to the problem, but we can certainly help start the conversation and get people around the table to figure out what the solutions are.

The Akron Entrepreneurs Meet-up will be held at the Bit Factory in Akron from 6-8 p.m. 

Tags: 
City of Akron
entrepreneurship and innovation
Akron Entrpreneurs
Heather Roszczyk
Bit Factory
BOUNCE

Related Content

Akron Becomes The First City to Partner with eBay to Spur Local Retail Sales

By Jan 20, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

The city of Akron is teaming up with eBay to help its brick and mortar businesses make the move toward a digital marketplace. 

They’re passionate about their customers, they are hiring, they are exciting and full of energy. We love entrepreneurs! We’re builders, and the sense I get is that Akron is a building town, and that’s why we’re here.

Ebay’s CEO Dan Wenig told small business owners and media his reasoning for eBay’s interest in making Akron their pilot city for the “Retail Revival” initiative.

An Executive Search Is Underway For A Leader of Akron's Innovation Hub

By Dec 7, 2017
Bounce logo
Bounce website

The newly selected board of directors for Akron’s advanced innovation hub is beginning the process of finding a CEO. 

The innovation hub program, which is called Bounce, will combine existing city assets for boosting entrepreneurship, such as the Global Business Accelerator, with new ways of linking innovators.

Akron Hopes for a Bounce in Economic Development

By Sep 26, 2017
Looking north toward the University of Akron
Akron Global Business Accelerator

Akron is looking to get a Bounce. That’s actually the name of a project announced last month by Mayor Dan Horrigan.  It’s aimed at energizing business development in the Akron area.  The idea is to create an innovation hub in the city.  The mayor and the head of a D.C.-based venture fund advising the city spoke of the start-up effort.

Akron gets a BOUNCE

By Aug 12, 2017
Dan HOrrigan
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Getting Akron to grow again is a stated goal of Mayor Dan Horrigan.  To do that he is initiating an economic development program called BOUNCE. It’s aimed at getting people to move to Akron by stimulating entrepreneurship and business expansion through new ideas. 

 