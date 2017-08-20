Akron Establishes Scholarships for Bhutanese Students

The University of Akron has created eight new scholarships for members of the Bhutanese-refugee community. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the announcement at this weekend’s annual Bhutanese festival.

Bhutanese and Akron

Thousands of Bhutanese have come to Akron by way of refugee camps in Nepal over the last decade, and more have arrived via “secondary migration” from other U.S. cities. University of Akron President Matthew Wilson says the scholarships will help enrich education for non-refugee students as well.

“They will be able to have a greater understanding, be able to build bridges, to be able to learn more and then conversely for the Bhutanese community, they’ll be able to become more integrated into our society, they’ll be able to go out and get the tools they need to succeed as well.

The scholarships -- ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be available beginning next fall. They’re in addition to the tuition aid offered to Akron public school students and can be applied to transportation, books and other expenses.