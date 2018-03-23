Akron Gets $127,000 To Plan the Next Decade of Bike Lanes

By 1 hour ago

Akron has built about 25 miles of bike lanes over the past two decades, and 16 more miles are already in the planning or construction stages.
Credit BILL RINEHART / WVXU

Akron is getting $127,000 to plan for a grid of bicycle lanes throughout the city.

The city says the Knight Foundation grant will help make Akron more bike-friendly with a plan for connecting neighborhoods, the downtown business district and the Towpath Trail with bike lanes. The funds will go toward hiring Copenhagenize Design Company and 8 80 Cities to consult on how, when, and where to implement the bike lanes. Mayor Dan Horrigan’s Chief of Staff James Hardy, says they’ll also be inviting public input.

“It’s not just about having great recreational opportunities – although that’s important. It’s about great livability. And what that means for our economy [and] our community over the next 10 years.”

Hardy adds that in early summer, they’re planning an Akron Mobility Summit to show people how important it is to add bike lanes.

“That’s really to galvanize everyone in the community around why it’s important to have equitable mobility options across the city. And why building a safe, protected infrastructure for all people is important. And more and more, people are looking for multiple modalities to get to and from where they want to go.”

Hardy adds that Akron has slowly built up about 25 miles of bike lanes over the past two decades, and there's another 16 miles currently in the planning or construction phases.

Tags: 
Main Street Akron
Bike lanes
Downtown Akron
Copenhagenize Design Company
James Hardy

Related Content

Akron's Main Street Re-Do Gets $8 Million And Construction Could Begin This Year

By Mar 11, 2018
photo of Akron Main Street project
CITY OF AKRON

Akron now has $13 million to put toward its re-making of Main Street, thanks to a second federal grant. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia takes a looks at the planned transformation.

Akron Bowery Developer Seeks $2 Million for an Arcade to Link Main Street to the Canal

By Feb 1, 2018
Lock 4 Arcade Mock-up
Beth Borda / Bowery Development Group

The group behind the Bowery Project in downtown Akron is looking for an additional $2 million to add a classical arcade to the redevelopment plan.

The Bowery Development Group, made up of DeHoff Development and the Welty Building Company, is spearheading the $38 million effort to renovate part of Akron’s Main Street adjacent to the Civic Theatre.

DeHoff Vice President Beth Borda says the arcade will make it easier to transition between Main Street and the Lock 4 Canal, which flows two stories below. 

With Amazon Looming, What Is the Future of Retail in Akron?

By Oct 30, 2017
Lauren Ward
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Fifty years ago, when Akron’s first shopping mall opened, it marked a beginning of the migration of retail out of downtown. These days, that mall is struggling and customers may be heading back to Main Street. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia looks at the future of retail in Akron.