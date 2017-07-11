Akron High Schools and Middle Schools Will Have Narcan on Hand as a Precaution

Akron Public Schools will have Narcan on hand this fall.  Monday, the school board approved equipping the district’s 18 high schools and middle schools with the opioid overdose antidote.

Narcan nasal spray
Although there has never been a reported overdose case in an Akron school, in the face of the opioid crisis the school board decided to take preemptive action. 

School spokesman Mark Williamson says having Narcan available is a first step.

“Everything we’ve talked up until now has been in sort of generalities and sketches of what this will look like But we have a little bit of time before the start of the school year to have this policy written and then approved and put in place.”

Williamson says Narcan nasal spray is to be carried by school resource officers during school hours. He says it will be carried by each school resource officer during his or her shift.

Would You Be Ready To Save Someone's Life With Narcan?

By Feb 2, 2017
Narcan kit
Narcan (also known as Naloxone) is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug. Narcan blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and quickly restores breathing. 

Last year, Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed legislation that expands the use of Narcan, making it available to schools, homeless shelters, halfway houses and treatment centers.

Cuyahoga County and Cleveland are Stepping Up Narcan Distribution

By Kevin Niedermier Mar 10, 2017
Health and safety officials in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County hope expanded use of the heroin overdose antidote Narcan will save more lives. 

Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nichole Carlton says in the next month, all Cleveland police officers will be trained to administer Narcan. All firefighters have already been trained.

A video guide to saving a life:

Beyond Nalaxone, The Legal System Tries to Battle the Crisis with Alternatives to Prison

By Mar 7, 2017
Ohio has a big problem with opioids and with prison overcrowding. A system meant to handle fewer than 39,000 people is holding more than 51,000, and many are relatively low-level drug offenders. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports in this installment of our series, Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis, the justice system is looking to alternatives to tackle the problem.