Akron Home Builders and Owners Can Begin Applying for Tax Abatements

By 18 hours ago

Akron hopes to counter decades of declining population with abatement on new home construction and major renovations.

Akron has begun accepting applications for 100 percent tax abatements on new construction and major renovations of houses anywhere in the city.  WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the expansion of an incentive usually reserved for commercial and industrial projects.

City Council approved the program in April, and now the state has OK’d the designation that allows the residential abatements to be applied anywhere in the city. Mayor Dan Horrigan’s spokeswoman, Ellen Lander Nischt, says the idea is to try to counter decades of population loss.

“We’ve had on average less than 10 new homes built in the city every year for the past couple decades. We’re hoping to triple, quadruple -- see that number really increase dramatically -- in the next couple years. So hopefully, even next year, this time next year, we’ll be able to see a significant impact.”  :16

The abatement is of property taxes – most of which go to the schools. Lander-Nischt says the schools have endorsed the abatement program because they hope to benefit from more young families moving into the city.

Click here for an application for abatement.

Tags: 
Residential tax abatement
Akron
Akron taxes

Related Content

Citing State Budget Cuts, Akron Is Asking Voters to Boost Their Income Tax

By Jun 22, 2017
DAN HORRIGAN
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Akron will be going to the voters in November to try to increase the city’s income tax from 2.25 to 2.5 percent.

In an announcement in one of the city's dilapidated fire stations, Mayor Dan Horrigan said the extra $16 million a year will go toward police and fire services and street repairs. Horrigan says state budget cuts have devastated his and other cities.

Akron Considers Tax Abatements to Spur Residential Development

By Kevin Niedermier Jan 24, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan wants the city to provide property tax abatements on new-home construction and renovations. He’s finalizing a plan aimed at spurring investment and turning the city’s weak residential growth around. The city of Cleveland has had a similar abatement program on the books for more than 20 years.