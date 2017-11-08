Akron Income Tax Increase Passes, Cleveland Mayor Reelected

In Akron, city officials were successful in their drive to convince voters to approve a quarter percent increase in the city's income tax. The increase will be dedicated to public safety and roadway improvements. Unofficial estimates show the levy got 70 percent of the vote.

In Summit County, a levy renewal to support Summit Development Disabilities easily passed. It got almost 80 percent of the vote.

In Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson won a record fourth term Tuesday, defeating a challenge from Councilman Zack Reed. Jackson bested Reed by nearly 20 points to secure another four-year term.

There were a number of local issues and races across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday. In Portage County, voters in Kent rejected a ballot issue to designate it as a sanctuary city.

WKSU will have much more on the local and statewide results coming up later this morning on Morning Edition.