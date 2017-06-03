The Akron Innerbelt's Future Could Be Decided By a Design Charrette

By 43 minutes ago

The 30 acres that once held the Innerbelt could be home to green space, water features or mixed-use development.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The future of Akron's Innerbelt highway could be determined by a group of the city's artists and designers who are meeting tomorrow.

Akron-based architect Craig Thompson is expecting about three-dozen people to brainstorm ideas for the 30 acres that will be available once the roadway downtown is removed over the next few years. He says Akron’s creative community is cautiously excited about the blank canvas.

“I think a lot of the local talent is somewhat hesitant to get excited about it. Because in the past – for big projects in the area – they’ve reached out to national or international design firms. Our tagline for the event is, ‘Why not local?’ The mayor has been using the hashtag, ‘Why not Akron?’ So we’re asking, ‘Why not local?’”

The event -- known as a "design charrette" – starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Kent State’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design in Kent.

“It’s a brainstorming session which can include some verbal ideas, also some visual ideas thrown down on paper, some sketching, some eventual renderings or floor plans or elevations. And kind of way we represent.”

Akron city officials have suggested a number of uses for the Innerbelt, including walkable green space and mixed-use development.

Details about attending are available here.

Tags: 
Akron Innerbelt
Kent State University
Innerbelt
Craig Thompson

Related Content

Are Akron's Hoped-For Downtown Dwellers Ready to Leave Their Cars Behind?

By May 26, 2017
photo of Thomas Skala
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who decide they don’t need a car? WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia has more on how transportation could be changing in the Rubber City.

The First Construction Project That Will Eventually Close Akron's Innerbelt Starts Today

By Feb 6, 2017
photo of Innerbelt picnic
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Starting today, the Ohio Department of Transportation will take the first steps toward closing Akron’s Innerbelt, a years-long project that supporters say will reunite the city.

The intersection of Main, Howard and Perkins Streets and Martin Luther King Boulevard downtown – the mouth of the Innerbelt -- will be closed until this summer for the project. Traffic will be re-routed along roads parallel to the expressway.