Akron March For Our Lives Closes With Impassioned Student Speeches

By 9 minutes ago
  • photo of March For Our Lives
    The Akron protest included an address by Mayor Dan Horrigan.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron's student-led "March For Our Lives" wound through the city peacefully on Saturday before being capped by a string of stirring student speeches.

The Akron march began in Highland Square with speeches from Meredith Gallagher, a sophomore at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Mayor Dan Horrigan and others. The crowd then began the 2-mile trek to the Summit County Courthouse. Once there, Firestone senior Katelyn Thomas gave an impassioned speech asking the Trump administration to take action in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

“Mr. President, can you please spare a dime to help push change and make sure that the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is the last school shooting this country ever has to face? Mr. President, enough is enough."

Kody Cross, a sophomore at Firestone High School, was among the speakers who said he was concerned for his safety every day.

“Our democratically elected officials, sworn to protect our rights, are failing to do the job that they decided to pursue. It makes me wonder why these people decided to serve us in the first place. And in the face of an administration that won’t do what they need to do to protect us, we are forced to stand up and demand it.”

Many of the other speakers side-stepped discussion of gun laws to instead focus on how domestic violence can be a possible predictor of gun violence,. They also called on young people to register to vote.

Similar protests drew an estimate 1,500 people to Public Square in Cleveland and hundreds more gathered in downtown Canton.

Tags: 
Florida school shooting
Kody Cross
Katelyn Thomas
Meredith Gallagher
#MarchForOurLives
Parkland Florida

Related Content

Kids Protesting Gun Violence Walk out in Northeast Ohio School Districts

By Mar 14, 2018
photo of Jacy Guider, Moriah Payne, Kaitlyn Kiska
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Several schools in Northeast Ohio warned of consequences if students participated in today’s walkout against gun violence. But as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, some districts unofficially sanctioned the protests.

Ohio Colleges Vow to Defend Admission of Students Disciplined for School Walkouts

By Ashton Marra Mar 1, 2018
Stafanie Niles
DICKENSON COLLEGE

At least 14 Ohio colleges and universities have joined with more than 200 of their counterparts nationally, vowing to defend the admission of students who are disciplined for participating in peaceful protests.

High school walk outs started across the country after 17 teachers and students were killed during a Valentine’s Day shooting at their Florida high school. Many of the protests, including in Ohio, have called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

Gov. Kasich Changes Position and Removes the Pro-Gun Section From Website

By Feb 20, 2018
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was endorsed by the NRA. But not anymore.

That major change came not long after he blasted Congress in his first public comments about the deadly Florida school shooting.  