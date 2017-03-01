Akron Mayor Addresses Overdoses, Growth, Tech and the Urban Core

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan sees his city headed for a brighter future, and, in his first official state of the city address, he talked about some new ideas and plans for getting there.

Mayor Dan Horrigan after his state of the city address

Mayor Horrigan discussed implementing “Quick Response Teams” to help get people into addiction treatment: “A medic, a police officer, and a counselor will address [overdose] victims and their families to try to get them into services right away.”

He says such teams, similar to what Cuyahoga Falls announced last month, significantly reduced drug-related ambulance calls and hospitalizations in the Cincinnati suburb of Colerain. “They’ve had some pretty good measurable statistics where you can get 35 and 80 percent.”

The mayor also announced the Akron Growth Council — an advisory group for economic development, a downtown innovation center called the “Bits & Atoms" and the securing of $10 million in grants to boost Akron’s urban core.

WKSU All Thing Considered Host Jeff St. Clair talks with reporter Tim Rudell about the Mayor's speech

After his prepared remarks, Mayor Horrigan took questions from the audience. Asked whether he'll push for an income-tax increase, he said that has to be considered, noting the decline in city revenue in recent years.

Mayor Dan Horrigan on declining revenue for the City

Horrigan said he will "seek the wisdom" of the people of Akron and talking with as many community leaders, stake holderss and residents as possible to get their thoughts on what should be done regarding the income tax.