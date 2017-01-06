Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tallmadge, Cuyahoga Falls Mayors About Chapel Hill Mall

By 53 minutes ago
  • photo of Macy's Chapel Hill
    After losing Macy's last year, and Sears this spring, Chapel Hill will be left with just one anchor store: JCPenney.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The impending closure of Sears at Chapel Hill Mall is spurring talks between Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and the mayors of nearby Cuyahoga Falls and Tallmadge. Horrigan says he has reached out to discuss what the future of the mall may be once Sears closes this spring. He says he also reached out to the mayors last year when Macy's closed its Chapel Hill store.

Akron last year began tearing down the long-dormant Rolling Acres Mall, but Horrigan says the two situations aren't really comparable.


“Rolling Acres finally got to a point where we were able to control it: but, obviously, we don't want that same direction for Chapel Hill. We still want it to remain a destination spot. The zoning up in that way is actually pretty good to allow a lot of different uses.”

The Sears closure leaves just one anchor at Chapel Hill, JCPenney, which invested in that location last year.

Mayor Dan Horrigan says he also plans to meet with the mall's owners soon to discuss the future of the property.


“There could be some other opportunities with other retailers that they’re trying to attract that we can help out with. We just want to make sure those lines of communication are open and if there’s help that we can provide. We are going to be doing some work on Howe Road with resurfacing and it is quite busy all of the time.”

Sears is also closing a location in Richmond Heights, part of more than 100 Sears and K-Mart closings nationwide.

Tags: 
Chapel Hill Mall
Rolling Acres Mall

Related Content

Chapel Hill Mall Closures Continue

By Mar 27, 2016
photo of Macy's Chapel Hill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Chapel Hill Mall in Akron continues to lose tenants, but one of its three anchors may not be empty for long.

Several stores – including Old Navy -- have left the mall since January. The FYE music and video store closes today, and Macy’s closed on Saturday.

Crystal Davis from Akron was at Macy’s on its final day, and sees parallels with the shuttered Rolling Acres Mall.

Stark State Could Get $6.5 Million Toward an Akron Campus

By Apr 13, 2016
photo of Macy's Chapel Hill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

State lawmakers are including money in Ohio’s proposed capital budget to help Stark State College set-up an Akron campus.

The budget would include $6.5 million for the new campus, and Stark State spokeswoman Marisa Rohn says about a quarter of the school’s students are from Summit County. She also says that the school is still in the exploratory phase of finding a space in Akron.

Macy's To Close Stores, Cut Jobs Amid Weak Holiday Sales

By editor Jan 5, 2017

Macy's, the country's largest department store chain, announced on Wednesday that it plans to eliminate more than 10,000 jobs and will continue with its plans to close 100 stores.

NPR's Chris Arnold tells our Newscast unit:

"Holiday sales were at the low end of what they had forecast — and that disappointed investors. All of this is in part due to the pressure that online shopping is putting on brick and mortar retailers."

Clearance Sales Start Today at Macy's at Chapel Hill Mall and Midway Mall in Elyria

By Jan 8, 2016
Macys
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Clearance sales at the Macy’s at Chapel Hill Mall in Akron begin Monday. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, the vacancy it will leave behind, along with other store closings, has some people concerned about the future.

Macy’s announced last week it is closing 36 stores nationwide. That’s about five percent of its stores, and the location at Chapel Hill is among the bottom five percent of Macy’s, sales-wise. The mall itself entered receivership in 2014.