Akron Municipal Court Completes Training In Therapeutic Handling of Domestic Violence Offenders

The Akron Municipal Court is now certified to teach other courts new ways to handle domestic violence offenders. Officials in Judge Kathryn Michael’s Family Intervention Court Program took part in a training seminar last week with the New York-based Center for Court Innovation.

Judge Michael says she looks forward to using interviews with the victims and police officers in each case, instead of relying on intuition.

“We can only do what we can do. And if we can implement it on the court level, at least judges will have more information when they see a defendant. That it’s not just a gut feeling that they have. But they have more information in order to make informed decisions regarding bail and sentencing.”

Judge Michael adds that several community agencies have stepped up to provide case workers and victim advocates to implement the program.

“Summit Psychological Associates that provides us with the 26-week batterers-intervention program called ‘Conflict Solutions.’ We have the Akron City Prosecutor’s Office that helps us to implement this program.”

She says the program will help break a cycle, since children who witness domestic violence often model that behavior as adults.