Akron Photojournalism Project Aims to Shed Light on Transgender, Non-binary Community

By 25 minutes ago

Photo courtesy of photographer Shane Wynn.
Credit SHANE WYNN

A new photojournalism series is going to focus on the transgender and non-binary community in Akron.

The TransAkron project was created by photographer Shane Wynn and and writer H.L. Comeriato. They’re working with the Gay Community Endowment Fund to release a different portrait and accompanying story every week until pride month in June.

The chairman of the fund’s advisory board, Phil Montgomery, says that while he believes Akron is LGBT-friendly, he hopes that this project will help create more awareness and understanding for the community.

“There are still those pockets of the LGBT community that are underrepresented or are just unknown and misunderstood. And we want to be able to educate the community on what’s going on but also be able to highlight the really good things that happen in Akron and Summit County specifically within and for the LGBT community,” said Montgomery. 

Montgomery hopes this is just the first step in providing coverage and support through storytelling for the entire LGBT community in Akron.

Tags: 
TransAkron
Gay Community Endowment Fund
pride month

Related Content

After Court Ruling, Military Will Accept Openly Transgender Recruits As Of Jan. 1

By Dec 11, 2017

Updated at 10:30 p.m. ET

Following a federal court ruling, the Pentagon has confirmed it will allow openly transgender individuals to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1. The Trump administration had resisted that deadline in court, seeking to have its ban on new transgender troops reinstated — but on Monday, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly upheld an earlier decision to temporarily block President Trump's ban.

CSU Students Angered Over the University's Response to Fliers Targeting LGBTQ People

By Oct 18, 2017
photo of Cleveland State University
FLICKR / FLICKR

The president of Cleveland State University is under fire for his response to fliers that were apparently put up by a hate group. The fliers, which were found last Thursday, target the LGBT community by suggesting they commit suicide.