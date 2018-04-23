Akron Photojournalism Project Aims to Shed Light on Transgender, Non-binary Community

A new photojournalism series is going to focus on the transgender and non-binary community in Akron.

The TransAkron project was created by photographer Shane Wynn and and writer H.L. Comeriato. They’re working with the Gay Community Endowment Fund to release a different portrait and accompanying story every week until pride month in June.

The chairman of the fund’s advisory board, Phil Montgomery, says that while he believes Akron is LGBT-friendly, he hopes that this project will help create more awareness and understanding for the community.

Goal of the TransAkron project

“There are still those pockets of the LGBT community that are underrepresented or are just unknown and misunderstood. And we want to be able to educate the community on what’s going on but also be able to highlight the really good things that happen in Akron and Summit County specifically within and for the LGBT community,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery hopes this is just the first step in providing coverage and support through storytelling for the entire LGBT community in Akron.