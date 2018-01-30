Akron Pro-Softball Racers Face Financial Issues

The Akron Racers will not be playing any games at Firestone stadium this coming season.

The women’s pro softball team made the announcement this week, citing financial difficulties.

Joey Arietta says she’s been replaced as general manager but will still be involved with the team.

She says team owner, Craig Stouts, is considering an option to field a Chinese team with a few American players.

Joey Arietta explains the situation.

“You know, I think it’s actually purely a financial scenario that kind of forced the hand of my partner to invest and move forward in a situation that is a little more financially stable for him.”

Arietta says Stouts hopes to field a new team in 2019. It’s unclear whether any of the current players will be on that team.

Arietta doesn’t believe that the new team should still be called the Akron Racers.