Akron Project Partners Need Community Feedback for Proposed Trail

Akron groups want community members to voice their opinions on a proposed trail that would stretch 6 miles throughout the city.

The Rubber City Heritage Trail follows old railroad tracks through downtown. Dan Rice of the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition says meetings this week will discuss options for the trail.

Potential of the trail

The opportunity that the Rubber City Heritage Trail has is that is has the opportunity to connect neighborhoods within Akron. Rather than a commuter trail to connect cities, the Rubber City Heritage Trail has the opportunity to really connect neighborhoods, schools, libraries and the University of Akron with downtown.

Rice says project partners hope to have a design plan by 2020.

Meeting times: