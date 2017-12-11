Akron Public Schools Plans to Save Big with Administrative Building Consolidation

The offices will be consolidated into the former SummaCare building at 10 North Main.
Akron Public Schools is moving its administration to the former SummaCare building at 10 N. Main St. next year, a move the district says will save more than a million dollars a year.

During its meeting last week, the board approved the purchase of the SummaCare building for $9 million.

Currently, the administration is split between two buildings, both of which are more than a hundred years old and would require millions in repairs over the next 10 years, according to district spokesman Mark Williamson.


“You can take old buildings and try to reuse them and it’s wonderfu. But we’re a public entity and we have to be responsible to our taxpayers. And the responsible thing to do is, if we found a good fit, use it. And that’s what we did, we finally found one.”

The deal is expected to close by April.

