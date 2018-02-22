Akron Public Schools Teams with Kent State on Firestone Career Academy

  • Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James and KSU President Beverly Warren talk at the partnership announcement event.
Akron Public Schools announced it’s expanding its college and career academies through a partnership with Kent State University.

Some Firestone Learning Academy students will soon be on Kent State’s campus. It’s the next phase for the district’s college and career academies program, which links high-school academics with either college-type majors or career paths.

Kent State President Beverly Warren said university students and faculty will help Firestone students study design, engineering and the performing arts.

"And we will also be helping with internships, so there are links from the classroom to what might be possible careers."

Akron Public Schools says some students will start classes this May, with a roll out to all Firestone students in the next two years.

