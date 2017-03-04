Akron Racers, RNC, Bocce Among Highlights of 41st Cleveland International Film Festival

By 19 minutes ago
  • photo of A More Civil War
    Cleveland-based Think Media will premiere both "A More Civil War" and "Burn the Ships" at CIFF41.
    THINK MEDIA

The Cleveland International Film Festival has released this year’s list of films, which includes a number of movies about Northeast Ohio.

The film fest will host the world premiere of “A More Civil War,” a documentary about the 2016 Republican National Convention which took place in Cleveland. The film is from Cleveland-based Think Media, which is also premiering “Burn the Ships” at the festival, chronicling the 2015 season of the Akron Racers women’s softball team.

Another world premiere is “Breaking Balls,” which goes behind the scenes of the annual Cleveland Cup of Bocce Championship, held at the Italian-American Club in Wickliffe.

The Cleveland International Film Festival started in 1977 with eight films. This year’s festival will screen more than 400 films, and runs March 29 through April 9th.  The entire schedule is available here.

The film fest will open with “California Typewriter,” a documentary on writers who prefer to use typewriters.  And the closing film will be “The Hero,” starring Sam Elliot and Nick Offerman.

In between, the film fest is hosting movies from around world, as well as 10 with Northeast Ohio roots.  The film fest’s Associate Director Patrick Shepard says a lot of people will likely be surprised by the documentary “Voices of the Hill,” which was mostly produced by Twinsburg High School students.

“It’s about Twinsburg Heights, which was an African-American enclave in Summit County.  And it’s quite the story: as somebody who grew up in Northeast Ohio, I was not even aware of this area.”

This year’s Cleveland International Film Fest will also see an expansion of the “Perspectives” virtual reality exhibit.

Tags: 
Cleveland International Film Festival
#CIFF41
CIFF41
CIFF
Think Media
election 2016

Related Content

The 40th Cleveland International Film Festival Opens Tonight

By Mar 30, 2016
photo of Jim Brown
CIFF

The 40th Cleveland International Film Festival opens tonight at Tower City.  About 200 feature films and 200 shorts from 72 countries will be shown over the next two weeks.

WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia spoke with Associate Director Patrick Shepherd about how the festival has grown from just eight films presented at the Cedar Lee in 1977 to a selection of movies, web programming and -- this year -- virtual reality.

Cleveland International Film Festival Becomes Immersive

By Mar 27, 2016
CIFF logo
CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The 40th Cleveland International Film Festival opens Wednesday at Tower City, and for the first time it will include virtual reality.

The Film Fest began in 1977 with eight movies. This year, it will host about 200 feature films over 12 days. And in a separate part of Tower City, an empty storefront will become an immersive experience.

Cleveland Film Festival Will Be Back at Tower City Next Year

By Apr 11, 2016
Cleveland International Film Festival logo
CIFF

Next year’s Cleveland International Film Festival will again be held at downtown’s Tower City Cinemas. There was some concern that the 2017 event would have to be moved elsewhere because the building the theaters are located in has a new owner. Cleveland Casino owner Dan Gilbert’s company recently bought the building, but it’s announced the festival will stay. Joe Marinucci is president of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.