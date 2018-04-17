Akron Raises the Minimum Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

Akron’s minimum age to buy tobacco products is going up from 18 to 21. But opponents and even some supporters are expressing reservations.

Akron joins Cleveland and Columbus in boosting the tobacco-buying age

After a month of debate, the final Akron City Council vote was eight in favor, three opposed and two abstentions. Among the opponents was Marilyn Keith, who questioned why the city should block what would otherwise be a legal sale to an adult.

“I believe that if I am for this legislation, I am saying that adults at 18, 19, and 20 are incompetent and cannot make this decision for themselves, so we must make it for them.”

But Dr. Rob Crane of Ohio State – and the head of the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation -- said the change is actually to help younger children, for whom 18-to-20-year-olds are often a conduit.

“They are the major suppliers. The 90 percent suppliers to young people. And we know that, the data shows us that if you raise the age to 21, you reduce high-school smoking by half.”

Miyoshi Ward was one of those advocating the change.. She started smoking when she was 14 and says she worries about the pressure on kids like her 16-year-old son.

Ward on the pressure for kids to start smoking

“We’ve got the eighth-graders and the 11th graders all combined in one school and they see things like, ‘Oh, our friends are smoking. Maybe I want to try it.’”

The Summit County Public Health Department will be in charge of enforcement. It will spend the next six months working out the rules and setting up education efforts with retailers.