Akron Sees Abatement As a Key to Residential Turnaround

By 13 hours ago
  • Akron City Council Monday, February 6, 2017
    Akron City Council
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

A far-reaching plan for getting people to build and rebuild homes in Akron was laid out for City Council Monday. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Planning Director Jason Segedy  presented the proposal that was a year in the making. 

Akron Planning Director Jason Segedy says rebuilding Akron's housing stock is key to the city's future.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

It’s called “The Planning To Grow Akron Report" and it aims to reinvigorate Akron as a place where people want to live and raise families.

It calls for everything from updating zoning and permitting, to marketing the city’s historical areas.

But Planning Director Jason Segedy says at its core it’s about real-world economics.

“We have a lot of housing in the city of Akron that is obsolete. But we think we have an opportunities for replacing it and making the city a great place to live. So, our report kind of keys in on one particular recommendation, and that’s residential property tax abatement: Giving a tax break to people who build in the city and renewing our supply of housing.”

Segedy says there will be legislative initiatives in coming months to move the plan forward.

Tags: 
Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron
Planning Director Jason Segedy
Residential tax abatement