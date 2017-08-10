Akron Selling a Piece of its History

The bricks come from one of Akron's iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks which was partially taken down earlier this year due to safety concerns.
Akron is giving residents a chance to own a piece of city history with the sale of bricks from the iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks. 350 bricks are available from a project earlier this year when the city lowered one of the smokestacks due to safety concerns.

City spokesperson Ellen Lander-Nischt says many residents asked the city if they could buy them.


“…from a lot of people who had this history in their families or they just really feel connected to Akron’s history as this industrial powerhouse. They want to own a piece of this history, because someday those stacks won’t be there at all and, eventually, the whole plant at some point.”

The bricks cost $50, and all proceeds will go to the Akron Cares program, which helps Akron families who need assistance with water and sewer bills.

The smokestacks were decommissioned in 2015.

Tags: 
BF Goodrich
Akron
Ellen Lander-Nischt
smokestacks

A Plan To Walk Akron's Downtown into New Vitality

By Jul 12, 2017
VIew of downtown Akron from Knight Center
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is giving the Downtown Akron Partnership $1.5 million to help make the city’s center more vibrant by making it a more inviting place for pedestrians.

Akron Home Builders and Owners Can Begin Applying for Tax Abatements

By Jul 5, 2017
Akron, Ohio

Akron has begun accepting applications for 100 percent tax abatements on new construction and major renovations of houses anywhere in the city.  WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the expansion of an incentive usually reserved for commercial and industrial projects.

City Council approved the program in April, and now the state has OK’d the designation that allows the residential abatements to be applied anywhere in the city. Mayor Dan Horrigan’s spokeswoman, Ellen Lander Nischt, says the idea is to try to counter decades of population loss.