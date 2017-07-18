Akron Sells Land to a Juice Company for Warehouse Expansion

The City of Akron is selling more than an acre of land to a food processor to expand its warehouse, a move it says will keep 82 jobs in the city.

Country Pure Foods will use the land to build a 24,000 square foot cold storage warehouse. Pure Foods is paying $35,000 for the land, which is on West Waterloo Road next to its existing warehouse space.

City spokeswoman Ellen Lander-Nischt says the company contacted the city for help.

The city's response

“Obviously, Mayor Horrigan and all of us here at the city, one of our top priorities is to retain local jobs (and) create more for our residents. We were not looking to allow them to leave the city, but if they couldn’t find what they needed that’s what they would have had to do. We were happy to accommodate their request.”

She says the company is also looking to add up to 12 jobs with the additional space. Earlier this year, the company announced it will move its offices to downtown Akron’s Main Street.