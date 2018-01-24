Akron Students Draft an Initiative to Recognize Native Americans

A group of middle school students have drafted a resolution to recognize local Native American history and culture with a “First People’s Day” in Akron.

Students from the Lippman School joined with representatives from the Northern Cheyenne and Seneca nations to help draft the initiative. They presented it to Akron City Council on Monday.

Matt Russ, a humanities teacher at the school, has been working with the students to address what they saw as a problem in the community.

Russ seeks to empower students

“So all of this is about educating our students about these matters but also empowering them to educate others and to educate the community, the wider community, about Native American history and culture,” said Russ.

The day would take place on the first Monday in October. The idea has already gained support from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and numerous members of city council.

The council is expected to vote on the resolution next week.