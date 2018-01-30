Akron, Summit County and the School District are Planning Together to Boost Downtown

By 5 hours ago

There is a three-way trade in the works in Akron. The city, Summit County and Akron Public Schools are considering swapping half a dozen pieces of real estate to help redevelopment in the city. 

Former Summacare offices downtown Akron
Credit Wikipedia

The idea is to realign property uses so more people who work downtown can park there, an office building on the north end of downtown can be fully occupied, and 90 single-family homes can be built on school property no longer in use near downtown.

Mark Williamson is the spokesman for Akron Schools.

“There’s no exchange of money. It’s a simple transaction in that way. The county wins, the city gets what it needs, and then we -- because we’re going to move over to the Summa building at Main and Market and the parking doesn’t go with the building -- that’s a city owned piece of land,so we’re going to get that in the deal.”

The county and city councils and the Akron board of education all must approve the plan. Each of those bodies is expected to consider it in the next few weeks.   

Tags: 
Akron
downtown
Akron plan
Urban develoment

Related Content

Akron Students Draft an Initiative to Recognize Native Americans

By Jan 24, 2018
The Lippman School

A group of middle school students has drafted a resolution to recognize local Native American history and culture with a “First People’s Day” in Akron.

Students from the Lippman School joined with representatives from the Northern Cheyenne and Seneca nations to help draft the initiative. They presented it to Akron City Council on Monday.

Matt Russ, a humanities teacher at the school, has been working with the students to address what they saw as a problem in the community.

Akron Becomes The First City to Partner with eBay to Spur Local Retail Sales

By Jan 20, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

The city of Akron is teaming up with eBay to help its brick and mortar businesses make the move toward a digital marketplace. 

They’re passionate about their customers, they are hiring, they are exciting and full of energy. We love entrepreneurs! We’re builders, and the sense I get is that Akron is a building town, and that’s why we’re here.

Ebay’s CEO Dan Wenig told small business owners and media his reasoning for eBay’s interest in making Akron their pilot city for the “Retail Revival” initiative.

Akron Residents Have Limited Options For Emergency Shelters During Cold Snap

By Jan 5, 2018
Mark Arehart / WKSU

With temperatures expected to plummet in the next few days, warming centers are extending their hours throughout the region. But in Akron, options are limited for those who need to get warm in the middle of the night.