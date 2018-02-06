Akron Teacher is Starting Project to Promote Positivity within Students

An Akron public school teacher is starting a project inspired by a Facebook post to benefit students’ self-esteem.

Glover Community Learning Center will be implementing the “I AM” Wall, which will include a wall of mirrors with encouraging quotes.

Julie Paulus says her elementary school is focusing on social and emotional learning this year.

Paulus on benefiting students' self-esteem

"We have focused on being positive with the students. We have brought in Christopher Milo who has 13 messages that range from 'I am kind, I am positive, I am genuine' and it has snowballed in the building that these students not only showing they care about themselves, they care about each other."

Paulus is asking for donations of mirrors in good condition, framed, lightweight, and no larger than 11 x 14 inches. Donations can be dropped off at the school.