Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Aid Minority Businesses

The Akron Urban League currently offers assistance to minority-owned businesses and offers free classes.
The Akron Urban League has renewed a partnership that will allow it to continue helping minority-owned small businesses in the area.

The Ohio Development Services Agency has again named the group as one of seven partners in its Minority Business Assistance Center program.

The assistance centers help minority businesses get state benefits, and provide business training.

Kimberly Irvin-Lee is the director of the Urban League’s assistance center and says that minority businesses are often at a disadvantage.


“Many of (the businesses) struggle in the area of understanding the financials, making sure they file their taxes, knowing that opportunities do exist if you’re doing good business. And then, how you do good business…”

The group will get $150,000 a year for two years to run the program.

