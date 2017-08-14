Akron Welcomes Rosie the Underground Riveter

Akron's underground tunnel will be bored through by Rosie. Once the tunnel is completed, the $184 million machine will likely be sold to contractor Kenny Obayashi and be re-purposed.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan christened Rosie today

“I christen thee Rosie, in honor of the brave residents like Rosie May Jacob who went to war on the homefront here in Akron during World War II.”

The passenger-jet-sized machine will soon be boring a mile-long tunnel under the city.

Rosie will create the 30-foot-high tunnel as part of Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project. The machine was built in Solon and transported in sections to its starting point near downtown. The city paid $184 million for Rosie, which looks like the fuselage of a 747, but -- at 1,00 tons -- is much heavier.

Horrigan says the work Rosie is doing will help people in Northeast Ohio for decades to come.

“In a typical year, this tunnel will treat almost half-a-billion gallons of combined sewer overflow so it can be safely returned to the Cuyahoga River.”

Rosie is the culmination of three decades of planning for engineer Pat Gsellman.

“The front basically has a lot of little drilling elements that will actually drill into the soil and into the rock. Then it takes it down into this giant cylinder – looks like a huge pop can – as it digs in. Then it removes that muck and debris out the back end.”

Rosie is slated to begin work after Labor Day, drilling 6 inches a minute, 100 hours a week for almost eight months. The public can view the machine this Saturday at the Mustill Store from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Akron sewer project
Rosie the Riveter
Mayor Dan Horrigan
Pat Gsellman
Rosie May Jacob

Thirsty Dog Special Beer to Christen Akron's Boring Machine "Rosie"

By Aug 11, 2017
photo of Rosie Digs Akron beer label
THIRSTY DOG

A local brewing company has created a commemorative beer to christen the tunnel boring machine being used on Akron's billion dollar sewer project.

The Thirsty Dog beer is called “Rosie Digs Akron", named after the machine.

Co-owner John Najeway says his company was chosen due to its prominence in the city.

Akron's Massive Machine Is Nearly Ready to Bore Under Downtown

By May 26, 2017
Tunnel Boring Machine Known As Rosie
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project includes cutting a 30-foot high, mile-long tunnel under downtown. A special boring machine is being put together for that. It’s called Rosie -- for Rosie the Riveter -- and Rosie is really big. 

Imagine a 747, its wings folded back, pushing along 160 feet below ground. Rosie is bigger-around, longer, and --  at 1,100 tons -- a good bit heavier.

Akron's Annual Blue Heron Homecoming Will Help Showcase the $1.4 Billion Sewer Project

By May 5, 2017
photo of Akron sewer project
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The City of Akron is hosting its annual Blue Heron homecoming tomorrow, which this year will also include tours of its $1.4 billion sewer project.

The third annual Blue Heron Homecoming starts at 10 a.m. at the Mustill Store, just north of downtown. The event has been moved there this year so visitors can learn more about the sewer project; tours will be available starting at the store.