Akron Will Reveal Plans to Fill in the Downtown Gaps Tomorrow Night

By 1 hour ago

Filling in gaps on Main Street is key to Akron's goal.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU public radio

Akron will be holding the last of three meetings tomorrow night on what it will take to rejuvenate downtown and how to further the effort. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has this preview.

The meeting is expected to flesh out overall development principles Akron’s been talking about for months with concrete plans to fill in the residential   and retail gaps downtown.

The city and Downtown Akron Partnership have been working with the urban design firm MKSK to come up with the Downtown Akron Vision and Redevelopment Plan. MKSK’s Andrew Overbeck says the downtown strategy can’t rest on legacy employers alone.

“The corporate institutions are great. They’re the sort of bedrock of the community. But I think the other thing that the mayor’s working on, the city’s working on right now is innovation.

"How do we grow companies, how do we create new companies, what is the next big company and how can that start here? And if we makes moves in that way so that companies start here, then they have a little more attachment to this place.”

The effort is focused on how to incorporate downtown housing with green space and the city core’s institutions, such as the Akron Art Museum and Civic Theatre.

Tags: 
MKSK
Downtown Akron
Downtown Akron Partnership

Related Content

Akron's Northside Market Offers Space for Small Startups

By Sep 18, 2017
Mark Arehart / WKSU

A new shopping space in downtown Akron set to open next month is betting big on small businesses.

Akron Tries to Figure Out How to Make Main Street Residential, Retail and Green

By Sep 20, 2017
Civic Theatre lobby
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Consultants helping Akron figure out what to do with its downtown met with about a hundred people last night to consider how to make Main Street more residential, green and vibrant.

About a hundred people attended the session in one of downtown’s destinations – the Akron Civic Theatre -- to talk about ways to fill in the gaps between “set” pieces like the Civic, ballpark and art institute with housing, retail, recreation and business.