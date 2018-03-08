Akron's Downtown Gets an $8 Million Federal Grant to Redo Main Street

By 6 hours ago

The first phase of the Main Street Promenade project added more green space. The second phase is being funded with the $8 million TIGER grant.
Credit CITY OF AKRON

Akron is getting $8 million in federal funding for its Main Street Promenade project.

The promenade project is concentrated on Main Street between Perkins and Mill -- north of the John S. Knight Center. Mayor Dan Horrigan says the funds will go toward repairs, more greenspace and improved accessibility for people with disabilities. And he thanked Ohio's congressional delegation for its bipartisan support in securing the grant.

The $8 million grant comes from the federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program, or "TIGER," which supports road, port and public transit projects. The TIGER grants are awarded based on whether projects will enhance safety, economic competitiveness and environmental sustainability. In 2016, Akron also received $5 million to build a green corridor on Main Street with more bike lanes and signage.

