Akron's Innerbelt Transformation Will Take Time, Money and a Lot of Dirt

By 46 minutes ago

WKSU's Andrew Meyer moderated the panel featuring Marco Sommerville, the senior advisor to Mayor Dan Horrigan; Knight Foundation's Kyle Kutuchief; Planning Director Jason Segedy and Cheryl Powell, Akron Beacon Journal city editor.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

With the help of the Huffington Post’s 25-city listening tour, Akron took a closer look last night at tentative plans to turn a divided highway into something that would, as the mayor’s senior advisor Marco Sommerville put it, “make Akron a destination.” WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on planning the innerbelt’s future.

The four panelists told about 75 people at the Akron Art Museum last night that they anticipate the now-closed stretch of the innerbelt may eventually include housing to replace some of the neighbhorhoods the highway tore up 40 years ago. Planning Director Jason Segedy said the project may also be the first of a series that would open up the island of downtown Akron.

“The part that Marco was talking about over near Wooster Avenue at that time, that was really ground zero for where the displacement and a lot of the inequities happened. And one of my hopes is that overtime we can consider closing more of the innerbelt and working south.”

He acknowledged that’s only an idea for now. And the panelists indicated even the first phase is likely to be incremental, with pocket forests built in two spots and a lot of topsoil covering the concrete highway until money can be found to tear it up. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is heading to an invitation-only meeting this week with the Mayors’ Institute on City Design to get ideas on what to do with the now-closed 32 acres of downtown that was the northern stretch of the innerbelt highway 

Akron Innerbelt
Mayors' Institute on City Design

Related Content

Planners Try to Figure Out What Comes Next After a Highway Becomes Open Space

By Jun 5, 2017
photo of design charrette
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

About two-dozen people met in Kent over the weekend to brainstorm ideas for the future of Akron’s Innerbelt highway.

City planners, project managers and even community activists were at Kent State’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design on Saturday, considering what to do with the 30 acres that will be available once the Innerbelt is demolished.

The Akron Innerbelt's Future Could Be Decided By a Design Charrette

By Jun 3, 2017
photo of Innerbelt picnic
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The future of Akron's Innerbelt highway could be determined by a group of the city's artists and designers who are meeting tomorrow.

Akron-based architect Craig Thompson is expecting about three-dozen people to brainstorm ideas for the 30 acres that will be available once the roadway downtown is removed over the next few years. He says Akron’s creative community is cautiously excited about the blank canvas.